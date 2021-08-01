Funeral service for Kurt Ward Short, 55, of Lawton will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel officiating.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kurt was born on April 20, 1966 in Tacoma Washington to Kiyoko Kinjo (27) and Barry Jan Short (24). He lived in Tacoma, WA, Okinawa, Japan, then lived in Germany, Lawton, and Michigan, before returning to Lawton where he remained. Kurt was Policeman for the Lawton Police Department from 1989 to 2017 where he enjoy spending his time helping the community and keeping it safe. He retired and soon worked at Cameron University Police Department in 2018 where he stayed until his passing.
Kurt Short met his wife Gayla and daughter Jordan in 1995 in Lawton. After a three weeks he knew that he was going to marry her. They married on Oct. 18, 1995 and soon had daughter Allyson in 1997.
Kurt was an avid fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. He spent his years working towards making the world a better place. He was a person who always put others ahead of himself. Kurt dedicated his life to not only his family, but friends, coworkers, and countless others. If anyone needed anything, Kurt was there.
He started a non-profit organization, Blue and the Brave, to create experiences for youth, veterans, and others who may not get those chances in everyday life. His love for outdoors is the reason he created this organization; so it could ignite a passion and love for the outdoors in others. He volunteered to other nonprofit organizations TruPatriot Outdoors, Rods4 Warriors, Big Country Veterans Heli Hog Hunt, among countless others.
Survived by his wife Gayla Marie Porter, of Lawton; his daughters: Jordan Nicole McKean of Lawton; and Allyson Nicole Jung and husband Kyle Jung, of Lawton; his sister-in-law, Lori Porter and husband, Sascha Hartt of Flower Mound, Texas; his mother-in-law, Helen Porter, of Lawton; his siblings: Deb Stevanus-Helton and husband, Joe, of Illinois; Bobby Landen Stevanus, of TN; Karen Marie Stevanus-Baehr, of IL; and Donald Lane Stevanus, of TN; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as extended family members in Japan.
Preceded in death by his mother and dad, Kiyoko and Bobby Landen Stevanus; his father, Barry Jan Short; his father-in-law, Dorwen Porter; as well as extended family members in Japan.
