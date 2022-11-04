Kum Sul Willingham, 83, of Lawton, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022. Kum Sul “Sue” was born on March 11, 1939 in Chongdo-kun, Kyingsang-bukdo, South Korea.

Funeral services will be held in her honor at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, 6210 NW Cache Rd Lawton with entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.