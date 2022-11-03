Kum Sul Willingham, 83, of Lawton, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022. Kum Sul “Sue” was born on March 11, 1939 in Chongdo-kun, Kyingsang-bukdo, South Korea.
Funeral services will be held in her honor at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, 6210 NW Cache Rd Lawton with entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Willingham came to the US in 1977 with $20, faith in the Lord, tremendous determination, and enormous desire in her tiny frame to build an incredibly full and purposeful life. She ascended to First Cook in numerous Army dining facilities, proudly serving alongside our nation’s finest. Sue met her loving husband of 32 years, Master Sgt. retired Fearmon Lee Willingham while working in a dining facility in Korea. Sue built two family businesses with her beloved son, Sang Kil Do. Sue loved to cook, sew, and garden. She volunteered countless hours in her church. Her faith and the entire Harmony Church family played a vital role in Sue’s life.
Sue cherished no role more than that of Mom/Grandma. Her most cherished time was spent assuming both of those roles for her granddaughter, Konnie, whose words show just how successful she was: “My grandmother was the most hard-working person anyone ever knew. She was completely selfless and put everyone else’s needs before her own. For her entire life, she fought hard and worked constantly until her body couldn’t allow it anymore. I loved her more than anything and did everything for her, as she did for me for my entire life. She had suffered so many hardships and so much loss, more than I could ever imagine someone going through. Even so, she stayed incredibly strong and will forever impact those around her. She was very humble and didn’t think highly of herself, but her loved ones believe otherwise. Speaking for everyone that knew her, we will never forget her. She is a perfect example of empowerment, and because of her, I will live the rest of my life with purpose and without letting anything stop me.”
Kum Sul was predeceased by her mother, Nam Yi PAK, father, Myong Se PAK, husband, Fearmon Lee Willingham, son, Sang Kil Do, and sister, Sun Kum.
She is survived by granddaughters: Konnie Slater, Haley Slater, and Leah Slater, as well as by friend, advisor, eating partner and guardian Rebecca Slater “Momma”, and Benjamin Slater “Pops”. Our lives will never be the same with you gone, you brought us more love and joy than you ever could have imagined grandma. We love you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harmony Church, dementia foundations, or heart disease foundations.