Funeral service for Krista L. Green will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Palesano officiating.
Burial will follow at Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Krista L. Green, age 34, of Lawton went to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Lawton.
She was born on March 27, 1986 in Lawton to Rusty and Debi Green. She grew up in Central High, east of Lawton and attended school at Central High Public Schools. After graduation, she attended cosmetology school and operated Wild Roots Salon and Boutique for many years before moving to Oklahoma City. She attended OCCC and got her certificate in Pharmacy Technology. She worked as a tech at CVS and Ralph’s in Edmond before returning to Lawton.
Krista enjoyed spending time with her family and the love of her life, her two dogs. She loved being back in Lawton so she could spend time with her nieces whom she adored. Krista loved laughing, joking around and being the center of attention. She loved watching movies and cooking shows.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clayton Green, Cecilia Green and Jim Wright.
Survivors include her parents, Debi and Rusty Green, two sisters: Kara Green and Baylee Martinez; brother-in-law, Antonio Martinez; four nieces: Katelynn Adair, Grace Adair, Camryn Martinez and Channing Martinez. Also surviving are her grandmother, Wynn Ann Wright and her love for many years, Aaron Mayrose. She had many aunts and uncles: Buddy and Lisa Green, Rocky and Lisa Carson, Glenn and Glenna Herring, Steve and Tami Wright. Her cousins include: Chariny Herring, Ryan and Kena Herring, Nicholas Herring, Walter Glenn, Shelby and Cody Zimmerman, Taylor and Jayce Green, Clay and Sydney Carson, Colton Carson, Desiree Wright, Ashton Wright, Nathan Wright and Caleb Wright. She also had many great cousins.
