Kris Angelica Anfone Limbaga, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from abdominal hemorrhaging. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow.
Kris was born on July 8, 1994, in Bindoy, Negros Oriental, Philippines, to Lina Limbaga Galbraith. Kris graduated from Demetrio L. Alviola National High School in 2011. She attended Negros Oriental State University — Bais City Campus where she studied Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health with the intention of becoming a music teacher before moving to the United States in 2014. She worked in healthcare at Montereau Retirement Community in Tulsa and studied nursing at Metro Technology Centers in Oklahoma City before her passing. She became a US citizen on June 12, 2020, which she considered her greatest accomplishment.
Kris loved to sing. She was the singer in a band in high school and considered pursuing a career as a professional singer. She enjoyed entering and winning singing competitions and performing karaoke. When she moved to the US, she regularly sang in church. Her voice was magical and captivating.
In 2017, Kris met the love of her life, Bryce Naberhaus. They met at a coffee shop and had an instant connection. They enjoyed so much laughter and love through their four years together. They loved to travel every chance they had.
Kris is survived by her mother, Lina Limbaga Galbraith; her sister, Francisca Elizabeth Galbraith; her significant other, Bryce Naberhaus (formerly of Lawton); her stepbrothers: John Galbraith; Steven Galbraith and his wife Amy and their children, and Scott Galbraith; her aunts: Lorna Limbaga Macion and Beverly Limbaga Felizario; her uncles: Anatalio A Limbaga Jr. and Lowel A. Limbaga.
She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents: Anatalio Limbaga Sr. and Lolita Limbaga, and her stepfather; Phillip Galbraith.