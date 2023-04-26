Funeral service for Klayton Jordan Kitchens, 33, of Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Darnell of Cache Creek Cowboy Church, officiating.

Mr. Kitchens passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

