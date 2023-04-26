Funeral service for Klayton Jordan Kitchens, 33, of Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Darnell of Cache Creek Cowboy Church, officiating.
Mr. Kitchens passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Burial will be at Flower Mound Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Klayton was born on May 29, 1989 in Lawton to Gary Russell Kitchens and Jacqueline Louise (Backiel) Kitchens. He grew up in Lawton, graduating from MacArthur High School in 2005. He was the owner of K & K Sprinklers with his dad. As a young boy, Klayton worked at Sullivan Dairy Farm. He loved working with his dad in the shop, welding, riding motorcycles, racing BMX, working on cars, and metal roofing. Klayton and his dad rebuilt a 1934 truck, which was a favorite memory of his. He was fun loving and a jokester with the motto “All Gas--No Breaks”. His family was the most important thing in the world to him. He was a member of the Cache Creek Cowboy Church and the Fletcher Christian Church.
Klayton is survived by his father, Gary Russell Kitchens of Lawton; his mother, Jacqueline Louise Kitchens of Lawton; his brother, Tyler James Kitchens of New York; his sister, Ashley Kay Kitchens of Lawton; and his nieces and nephews, Ellie Kitchens, Lily Kitchens, Alexa Kitchens (Klayton’s princess), and Ashton Kitchens.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Virginia Kitchens and Robert and Laura Backiel Sr.; and his uncles, Kendall Kitchens and Robert Backiel Jr.