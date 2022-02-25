Klaus (L.B.) Alfred Johnson was born Nov. 21, 1950 in Wetlzer, Germany to Hedwig (Kolsch) and Alfred E. Johnson. He passed away on Feb. 19, 2022 at the age of 71. He graduated from Lawton Senior High School in 1969. After high school he joined the United States Army and did combat duty in Vietnam. After serving three years in the military, he started working with his dad at J & D Appliance as an Appliance Technician. He also worked for J.C. Penney and General Electric until his health declined. He married Janice Berryman on May 24, 1986. She died Jan. 18, 2022. They had been married for 35 years and she was the love of his life. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially on cruises. He also loved riding motorcycles, reading, scuba diving and flying airplanes. He loved his cats Iris and Blackie. L.B. was always caring and kind.
Klaus (L.B.) is survived by his sisters: Linda Hastings, of Noble; Nora Webb, of Oklahoma City; nephews: Robert Hastings Jr., of Noble; Mark Webb, of Yukon; nieces: Kathrina and her husband Johnny Bennett, of Lexington; Cassandra Hastings, of Noble; Roxanne Webb, of Oklahoma City; brother-in-law: Robert (Bob) and wife Shelly Berryman, of Rice, WA; sister-in-laws: Susan and her husband Terry Smith, of Moore; Kathleen and her husband David Baker, of Tulsa, AZ; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janice; his parents Hedwig and Alfred E. Johnson and nephew Micheal Hastings.
There will be no services. Please donate to the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association.