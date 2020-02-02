Funeral Services are pending with Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Kindra Kristine Blevins was born to Clint Samuel and Carmen Kristine (Kinder) Blevins on November 25, 1988 in Lawton, OK and departed this life in Lawton on January 29, 2020 at the age of 31 years, 2 months and 4 days.
Kindra grew up in Geronimo through grade school then the family moved to Omaha, NE in 2000. In 2002 they moved to Nixa, MO until returning to Chattanooga, OK, in 2005 where she attended her junior and senior years. There she excelled in softball, finding much success as a pitcher. She graduated from Chatty in 2007.
Kindra went on to receive her BS in Nursing through OU at Cameron University. Her work ethic as a student was evident as she was named to the Sigma Theta & Alpha Phi Alpha Honor Societies, graduating with the highest of academic honors, academic distinction and academic special distinction. She was employed at Comanche County Memorial Hospital as an RN in the GI lab and eventually transferred to ICU. She loved her work and work family at CCMH. She had plans to further her education and to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA).
Kindra was the kind of person who could light up a room and everyone wanted to be around. She was bright, strong, kind, selfless and a motivator. She was a dedicated Olympic lifter and loved working out with her family at Southwest Barbell and Fitness. Most of all she loved spending time with her daughter Layla.
She was preceded in death by her Papa, Bill Blevins and her Grandpa, Travis Kinder.
Survivors include her parents, Clint and Carmen Blevins of Chattanooga, OK; her daughter Layla Mae Johnson of Chattanooga; her sister, Kaitlyn Blevins of Chattanooga; her Nana, Charlene Blevins of Geronimo; her Mema, Janice Kinder of Chattanooga; her aunts and uncles, Wes and Cheryl Kinder of Chattanooga, Russell and Erika Kinder of Austin, TX, Monica and Mike Lathan of Geronimo, Tandra Martin of Lawton; her cousins, Jared and Shantel Kinder, Jennifer and Tyler Crew, Rafe Kinder, Mitch Kinder, Nick Lathan, Hannah Lathan, Bo and Jessie Martin, Tori and John Williams, Taelor Martin and Haley Martin; many other relatives and a host of friends