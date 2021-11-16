Funeral for Kinam Epperson, 77, Lawton, will be Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Assembly of God Lawton Harmony Church.

Mrs. Epperson died Nov. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com