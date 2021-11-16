Kinam Epperson Nov 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Kinam Epperson, 77, Lawton, will be Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Assembly of God Lawton Harmony Church.Mrs. Epperson died Nov. 11, 2021.Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kinam Epperson Burial Worship Christianity Memorial Garden Funeral Tribute Lawton Harmony Church Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists