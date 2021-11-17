On Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 7:21 p.m., the world suddenly lost a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, church deacon and friend, Kinam Epperson. This day was the saddest day of our lives, but our one consolation is the knowledge that our mother is now with her beloved mother in heaven.
Kinam was born in Masan, Korea on Dec. 21, 1943 to her mother, Han Jam Dul and father, Pak Ju Sang. She came to the United States in 1965 and went on to have four children. Her life can be described through her dedication to the success of her children and pride in her family. She is remembered by her family through her love for traveling, gardening, and reading her bible. She was also known for her amazing cooking, a gift which she enjoyed sharing with the members of her church and family. Some will remember her as a woman of opinion with a stubbornness often misunderstood. What most won’t remember or know is that she loved with that same passion, veracity, and stubbornness. Our mother never wavered in her message to live our lives with dignity, kindness, and compassion for others. With every conversation she had with us, she started and ended with that very message; love each other, take care of one another. This was her legacy, one that her children and grandchildren will carry on.
Kinam is survived by her four children: Susan; Brian; Brenda and Donald; two daughters-in-law: Angie and Mary; and four beautiful grandchildren: Henry; Elizabeth; Sunha, and Lucas. She also leaves behind her Korean family, the Kim and Pak families, who she loved very dearly as well as her close friends who were like family to her.
Funeral services for Kinam Epperson will be on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Harmony Church at 902 NW Columbia Ave, Lawton, Oklahoma 73507. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Harmony Church for mission work carried out in her name. Instructions are below:
- Sending donations by check: Make check payable to Harmony Church. Mailing address is Harmony Church, 902 NW Columbia Ave, Lawton, OK 73507.
- Online donations via online banking: Send donation to Arvest Bank, Bank Account Name is Harmony Church Mission Dept. Routing Number is 082900872. Account Number is 0016049097. Address of bank is 4330 NW Cache Road, Lawton, OK 73506
- Online donations via Venmo: The username is “@mission-fund”.