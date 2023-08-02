Graveside service for Kimberly Diane Johnson will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Highland Cemetery in Lawton.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Kimberly Diane Johnson, 82, formerly of Lawton, moved onto her next performance stage with the universe. On July 29, 2023, Kimberly joined her husband, Harold Edward “Eddie” Johnson Jr., and her beloved furry companions, Champ, Boo-Boo, and Wickie. Kimberly’s life was cut short as she struggled with Alzheimer’s.
Kimberly is survived by her daughter, Robyn Pasternack; granddaughter, Haley Connors; son, Jeffrey Johnson; sister, Marilyn Chalmers; and brothers, Sidney and David Saul.
Born in Portland, Oregon, on May 22, 1941, to Samuel and Bessie (Goldbaum) Saul, Kimberly loved animals, flowers, and the outdoors. She is known for having a freshly picked flower carefully placed in her hair right out of her own flower garden. Kimberly’s yard was always flowing with flowers where she maintained the elegance of the yard herself. The Passionflower and Gardenia were two of Kimberly’s favorite flowers.
Soon after finishing high school, Kimberly moved to Beverly Hills, California, working for Home Savings Loan & Bank. There she met her husband, Harold Edward “Eddie” Johnson Jr. Somehow Eddie convinced Kimberly to fly to Lawton, and in January 1963, Kimberly and Eddie married. She would spend the next 59 years living in the same house, raising two children, watching over five dogs, and eventually two cats.
Kimberly grew up with a performance ambition. She loved opera, theater, musicals, symphony, and movies from the Elizabeth Taylor era. In the early 1960s, she had the opportunity to perform in the play “South Pacific.” Being around Kimberly you definitely knew ... “life is a play. Lights ... Camera ... Action!”
In 1970, she joined the Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority where she met her amazing circle of friends. Kimberly began with the Eta Phi chapter as she moved into Xi Delta Beta, followed by Preceptor Alpha Tau. Her 50-year involvement with Beta Sigma Phi and the glamour of the Miss Lawton Pageant is exactly what she loved.
Kimberly was well known for attending functions and events glammed to the nines. Her love for glamour was centered around Hollywood where she always made it a point to play the part at work or at play.
During her working career in Lawton, Kimberly had the opportunity to work for a well-known celebrity, American astronaut, Mr. Fred Haise. During her time with Northrop Grumman, she worked on several classified “Top Secret” projects, and to this day would not reveal what they were!
Her circle of amazing friends included her Cameron exercise group, Cameron University staff and students, her Jewish community friends, Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority sisters, and her Saturday eating group.