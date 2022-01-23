Kim Renee Chalepah was born on April 1, 1984 in Lawton, and passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 in Anadarko. She was the daughter of Norma Jean Pewo and Kimit Wayne Chalepah Sr.
Kim grew up in Apache and attend school in Fort Campbell, KY, Apache High School, and graduated at Riverside Indian School. She furthered her education by attending the Canadian Valley Technology in Chickasha.
Her previous employment was a Revenue Auditor at the Silver Buffalo Casino, Comanche Spur Casino and as a Coordinator (Medical Coding) at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital. At the time of her passing she was employed at the Apache Tribe Housing Authority as a receptionist.
Kim was of the Kiowa, Apache, Comanche, and Mexican descent. She was an enrolled member of the Comanche Tribe. She was proud of her family heritage names: Pewo/Anguiano and Tonahcot/Chalepah.
A devoted fan of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Oklahoma Sooners, she loved to karaoke in her spare time with family and friends.
She will be remembered as a very loving, kind, gentle, friendly, full of joy, compassionate, and always had a smile on her even when times were hard.
Kim was a very devoted mother to her daughters who were the center of her life, whom she loved and called her babies. Very proud auntie to her nephew, Joaquin.
Kim will be greatly missed by family, friends, co-workers, and all those who knew her.
Kim is survived by her father, Kimit Wayne Chalepah Sr. and his fiancé, Kelly Killsnight of Oklahoma City; daughters: Junelle Mae Chalepah, Aiyanna Renee, Niyah Ann Morrison of the home; brothers: Kimit Wayne Chalepah Jr. AKA Kasey; Korey Chalepah and Jalana (Woosypitti) Chalepah; nephews: Jeffery Hardy; Jildan Reynolds and special nephew, Joaquin “Bobby Jean” Chalepah; sister, Kayeln “Neno” Chalepah of El Reno; paternal grandmother, Libby (Tonahcot) Ware; and numerous grandpas, grandmas, aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Jean Pewo; maternal grandmother, Esther (Anguiano) Pewo; maternal grandfather, Robert “Bobby” Pew; paternal grandfathers, Alfred Cahlepah Jr. and Gerald “Jerry” Ware; and cousins/brothers, Gerrand Kaudle Kaule and Zachary Bearheels.
Graveside service will be held at West Cache Creek Cemetery in Apache on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Dusty Miller officiating under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. A viewing is scheduled at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.