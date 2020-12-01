Funeral service for Khonesavanh Naveunxay-Allen will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Friends may greet the family from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home chapel.
Khonesavanh Naveunxay (Khone; Khonichung) age 40, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away on November 27, 2020 because of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Khonesavanh Naveunxay-Allen was born in Laos on December 11,1979. She graduated from Fairmont high school in Fairmont, Minnesota. Khonesavanh Naveunxay-Allen was married to Jason Allen as well known as a Naveunxay; they were married for 20 years.
She worked as a forklift operator for Bar-S Foods Co. for 16 years. She enjoyed basketball, sports, family gatherings, tattooing, drawing, customizing and working on cars, and fishing. Her favorite football team was the Arizona Cardinals with #11 Fitzgerald being her favorite player. She was also an OKC Thunder basketball fan.
She is survived by (spouse)- Jason Allen (parents)-Khamphian Naveunxay and Lamphone Naveunxay (brothers)-Keodone Naveunxay, Lance Naveunxay and Jonathon Naveunxay (sisters)-Daovone Naveunxay, Lah Naveunxay and Sandy Naveunxay (children)- Sabrina Naveunxay-19, Amaiah Allen-13, Kayson Allen-4 and Jayleena Allen-3 (nieces)-Vanessa Naveunxay, Darlene Naveunxay, Alyssa Sam, Kailan Naveunxay, Layla Phommajack and Haiven Eiynk (nephews)- James Naveunxay, Devon Sam, Davion Sam and Donnie McBride, Jr. and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by Lamphone Naveunxay, Bouankern Naveunxay, Ninh Naveunxay and Houmpheng Naveunxay.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Jason and Sabrina Naveunxay-Allen at 5516 NW Allen-a-Dale in Lawton OK 73505. The Allen and Naveunxay families wish to thank you all for donations and gifts.
