Kevin Lee Wahkinney Sr., was 68 years old when he went to be with His Lord and Savior on Friday September 4, 2020 in Lawton.
Graveside service will be 10:00 A. M. Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery with Rev. Bill Foote, Rev. Marilyn Bread, Rev, Mike Svitak, Darrell Wahkinney and Jacob Tsotigh officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M.
Wake service will be Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church @ 501 SW B Avenue in Lawton.
Kevin was born in Lawton on July 3, 1952 to Russell and Dorothy (Whitewolf) Wahkinney.
Kevin and Vera have resided in the Lawton area their entire lives. Kevin graduated from Elgin high school and went on to receive his degree from Oklahoma State Technical School in Okmulgee. He worked for Lawrence Tank as a draftsman for a couple of years, then moved on to the city of Lawton as a planning technician in the planning department. He earned many awards while there including several employees of the months for the city of Lawton, and more importantly a perfect attendance award one year. He retired after 37 years. He relaxed for a year before deciding to go back to work this time for the Comanche County Courthouse Assessor Office as a deputy county assessor.
Kevin and Vera dedicated their entire lives to serving the Lord. He was a member of the Mt. Scott Comanche united Methodist church. Kevin had been the church treasurer for over 40 years. He was a lay leader and Sunday school teacher for several years, and he had been the OIMC conference board of finance officer for several years.
Kevin enjoyed more than ever, spending time and traveling with his beautiful wife and grandchildren, watching OU sports, and the OKC thunder and of course the Dallas cowboys. He enjoyed thrift store shopping and watching countless movies. But more than ever he enjoyed his occasional horseshoe games and sitting around the firepit with friends and family.
The greatest aspect of his life was his devotion to his lord and savior, he led his life by actions not words and was the building block to his family’s spiritual foundation. He will be greatly missed beyond words.
He was survived by his lifelong sweetheart and love of his life of 51 plus years, Vera Lynn Wahkinney of the home;3 children: Karissa and Mark Yoho, Bloomington, IL., Joseph and Gena Wahkinney, Moore, Ok. Kevin and Jane Wahkinney, Lawton, Ok.; 13 grandchildren: Saphire Alexander, Stefan Wahkinney, Dakota Wahkinney, Raven Wahkinney, Theron Wahkinney, Sydney Wahkinney, Steven Yoho, Jaden Yoho, Lillian Wahkinney, Kalia Tanequodle, Iggy Tanequodle, Michael Miller, Naka’la Miller. 7 great-grandchildren: Silas Chin, Kyson Wahkinney, Dru Reyna, Mya Mclain-Dotter, Saxton Alexander, Kinsley Wahkinney, Isla Yoho; 9 brothers and 6 sisters.
Proceeded in death: Mom Dorothy Whitewolf Wahkinney Dad Russell Wahkinney; brother Randell Wahkinney; nephews Russell Clark Wahkinney and Abraham Wahkinney; grandparents: Ollie Parker Wahkinney; James Wahkinney, Mary Whitewolf and Edward Whitewolf.
Thank you to all for all the prayers and thoughts. It truly means a lot to the family.
Due to Covid 19 everyone has to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all services.