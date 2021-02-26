Kevin Kendall Lile, 40, of Roosevelt, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021 at Southwest Medical Center in Lawton. He was born Jan. 6, 1981 to Phillip and Beverly (Howard) Lile in Altus. Kevin grew up in Roosevelt and was a 1999 graduate from Navajo High School and was a lifelong member of the Roosevelt First Baptist Church. He went on to achieve a certificate in Aviation Maintenance Technology at Southwest Technology Center, Altus in 2000. Kevin was a part of the A-Team at Altus Air Force Base and worked on C5 planes and later moved to C17 planes. His disability retired him from the A-Team in January of 2010 after a diving accident that occurred on June 13, 2009. Prior to his accident, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to drive his race car. After his retirement he loved to be involved with anything where his children, nephews or niece were involved in and was a huge supporter of the Navajo Indians, Snyder Cyclones and Oklahoma State Cowboys. His favorite pastime was trash talking OU fans.
Kevin enjoyed visiting with his therapists at Jim Thorpe, Lawton Comanche County — Out Patient, Southwest Medical Center and TheraWest Physical Therapy in Clinton.
Kevin truly lived life to the fullest and will always be known for his contagious laugh and long elaborate stories. He was always a good friend to anyone who needed an ear and left this world saving lives by being an organ donor.
Survivors include his children: Kyli Ellison of Blair; Kearstyn Lile of Cantonment, FL; Kruz Lile of Comanche; parents, Phillip Lile and wife Beverly of Roosevelt; sister, Lori Lile Bagley and husband Joe of Snyder; nephews: Kamron Lile and Kyson LileNiece; Kendalynn Howard; grandmother, JoAnn Howard of Roosevelt; grandfather, Bill Lile Roosevelt; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, J.R. Howard; grandmother, Nelda Lile and cousin, Shawn Moore.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, First Baptist Church Roosevelt. Burial will be at Roosevelt Cemetery, Roosevelt.