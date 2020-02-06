Funeral Mass for Kevin John Brown will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A Wake will be held Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends following the Wake until 8:00 p.m.
Kevin John Brown, 51, of Foothill Ranch, California passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his residence in Foothill Ranch, California. He was born January 17, 1969 in Camden, New Jersey to Douglas Roy and Dorothy Ann (Fanelle) Brown. The family moved to Iowa later that year. They lived in Ohio and Virginia before coming to Lawton, Oklahoma in January of 1979 as the family was relocated here with a job transfer with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Kevin went to Hugh Bish Elementary School and Eisenhower High School, graduating in 1987. He attended and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May of 1992 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Finance and a minor in Business Administration.
After graduation, Kevin relocated to Dallas and worked as an auditor for Traveler’s Insurance Company. He then began a career in management with Macy’s department store and transferred to southern California. Kevin managed the men’s department and staff associates at Macy’s Department Stores in multiple locations. Kevin lived in Seal Beach, Long Beach, and Foothill Ranch, California.
Kevin was adventurous, enjoying many varied activities and people, including most sports both as a player and as a fan. Kevin lettered in football at Eisenhower High School. Kevin was passionate about attending and driving in Corvette Racing with his dad at numerous National Council of Corvette Club Speed Events located in the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio and California. Kevin and his dad worked on his ’72 Corvette and his dad’s ’71 Corvette together. Kevin and his dad made an annual trip to the Long Beach Grand Prix watching Formula 1, Indy Car, and especially Trans Am racing while living in Long Beach followed by several years of going to the Endurance Car races at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California. They made several trips to Las Vegas to play in Texas Hold’em Tournaments. In California, Kevin became a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to races with his friends in California and Las Vegas. As a die-hard OU fan, Kevin always watched OU football games with his friends in California.
Kevin had many good friends, especially Mark Reiger and Eric Rogers, everywhere he lived – he was that kind of man! Get togethers, parties, and other social activities with friends were common. Kevin loved road trips with his friends. He loved his friends, and they loved him!!!
Kevin will be missed by all who knew him. We’re sure he’s looking down on us, and will await the day his friends and family will join him in paradise.
Kevin is survived by his mother Dottie and his father, Doug and wife Tiffany Brown, a sister, Kimberly Folkens and husband Joseph and his nephew, Austin Lynch, an uncle, Donald Fanelle and cousin, Michael Fanelle and wife Teresa and their three children, Donna Fanelle, Jennifer Fanelle and Timothy Fanelle, an uncle, Donald Brown and wife Kathy and their two children, Scott Brown and wife Debbie and their son, Paul, and Melanie Lanese and husband Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association at www.2.heart.org.
