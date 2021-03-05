Memorial services for Kevin Daniel Hall will be set for a later date, due to CDC guidelines. Kevin passed Saturday Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. in Lawton at the age of 54 after an abrupt illness. He enjoyed working hard and playing even harder. He was a skilled craftsman, who excelled in carpentry, concrete work and equipment operation, all the while, being very handy at getting old cars, trucks and motors running again. He had a rambunctious sense of humor that kept the entire crew smiling and laughing. He enjoyed the outdoors and had many eventful camping and hunting trips with his father and brothers. “Fly High Brother, You Will Be Missed”.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Clayburn; siblings Frankie and Linda Hall; Brett Hill; Steven Hall; Michael Hall; Brandon Hall and Elizabeth Hall; nieces and nephews: Ryan Hall; Shanda Hill; Shaphan Russell; Bailey Mattix; Donnie Ford; Emily Sumpter; Jason Hall and Hudson Hall.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father Franklin Hall; grandparents: Mary and John Hall, Fate and Wilma Clayburn.