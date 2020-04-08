Kerwine Ruth Tigert, 94, Altus, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Altus. Private family graveside services will be directed by Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Memorials in Ruth’s memory may be sent to the Oklahoma Baptist Children’s Home, Altus Emmanuel Baptist Church, Eldorado Baptist Church or individual’s preference.
Kerwine Ruth West Tigert was born August 31, 1925, at her parents’ farm east of Eldorado, Oklahoma, the only child of Clarence William (CW) and Irene Elizabeth (Freeman) West. Her upbringing in this Christian home developed an appreciation for her church and a love for music. At age 11 Ruth was baptized in Sandy Creek at Hartley’s dam, a farm pond southeast of Eldorado, as was common then in rural churches.
Growing up on the farm, Ruth would learn gardening and sewing from her mother and caring for the animals from her dad. Ruth graduated high school at Midway School in 1941 at the early age of 16. At age 18, she met an Eldorado boy, William Arthur Tigert, at her church about the same time that Ruth’s family moved within a mile of the Tigert’s home. Arthur and Ruth were married December 21, 1943 in the Eldorado Baptist Church parsonage. Arthur’s work took them on a journey from Oklahoma City to Sunray, TX to returning to farming in the Eldorado community before Arthur accepted the call into the ministry in 1959, thus beginning the family’s Christian mission which would span over 40 years. Ruth was a devoted pastor’s wife who served as church pianist in each of Arthur’s pastorates in Baptist churches: Otter Creek (Snyder, OK), Humphreys (OK), Calvary (Seymour, TX), Indiahoma (OK), Headrick (OK), Manitou (OK), Warren (OK) and Hollis (OK). Ruth enjoyed camping and fishing with Arthur and wonderful family gatherings. They filled their home with love and laughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Arthur Tigert; daughter, Judith Ann (Tigert) Dean; son, Bobby Neill Tigert; grandson, Johnny Allen Tigert; and son-in-law, Sonny Dean. She is survived by one son, Jimmie Don Tigert; three daughters, Jolene McLeod and husband, John; Benita Fischer and husband, Jimmy; Beverly Sturgeon and husband, Joey; ten grandchildren: Bridgette (Dean) Wheatley; Jimmie Wayne Tigert and wife, Stephanie; Jeffrey Don Tigert; Brent McLeod and wife, Jennie; Kristin McLeod; Susan Baker and husband, Jarod; Cindy Cochran and husband, Brad; Brian Fischer and wife, Tiffany; Angela Walling and husband, Donald; Adam Sturgeon and wife, Samantha; eighteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
