Kerwin Louis Pewewardy, 63, of Lawton, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021. The son of Samuel “Doc” Pewewardy, Jr., and Mary Lee Kaulaity Pewewardy was born on May 7, 1957 at the Fort Sill Reynolds Army Hospital. He was the youngest of six boys. During his early school years in Lawton, Kerwin was known to be an exceptional athlete.
Kerwin graduated from Lawton High School in 1976. He worked multiple jobs at the Fort Sill Army Base and Comanche Nation. Kerwin is Comanche and Kiowa and citizen of the Comanche Nation.
Kerwin is survived by brothers: Farley Pewewardy; Cornel Pewewardy; LaNeal Pewewardy and Zackie Pewewardy; and preceded in death by his brother, Stanton Pewewardy. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His partner Alisha Pino survivors include: daughter, Claudia Collazo, daughter, Stephanie Quille, son Ping Lu, son Esteban Ramirez; nephew, Vladimir; grandchildren: Giovanni, Jade, Zion, Zeke, Rosasina, Leilani, Mateo, Jonathan, Dyland, and Jiali.
Kerwin will be remembered for his signature laugh. His greatest joy was being around family and friends laughing and participating in Comanche and Kiowa cultural events. He enjoyed gourd dancing all over the country.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Kerwin did not want a funeral service and left instructions where he wanted his ashes to be spread. Thank you for all of your prayers, support, shared memories, and especially for honoring the family’s wishes. Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.