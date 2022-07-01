Kenton Wahkinney was born on June 4, 1951 at the Lawton Indian Hospital to Dorothy and Russell Wahkinney. He departed this life peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home near Medicine Park, on June 27, 2022 at the age of 71.
Funeral service to be held at Paradise Valley Baptist Church on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Gary Neighbors officiating.
A devout Christian, Kenton remained steadfast in his faithfulness to his church and his Lord. He never wavered and was a light in a darkened world. He was a member of Paradise Valley Baptist Church since the age of 15.
As a youth, Kenton worked cattle for area ranchers and also worked at the Lawton Sale Barn for many years. He was a devoted and reliable employee and person. Kenton was a good man of outstanding character. He will always be remembered by his family for his Christian witness with his personalized spiritual handwritten notes and Christmas cards with encouraging and kind words.
Kenton never had an enemy and was loved by everyone who ever came in contact with him. He brought the Lord’s blessings to his home. We will miss Kenton, but we know we will see him again in heaven. The Lord called Kenton home, and he was ready.
He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Dorothy Wahkinney, brothers: Randall Wahkinney and Kevin Wahkinney, nephews: Russell Clark Wahkinney and Abraham Wahkinney.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Edward Wahkinney; Karen Macias; Dennis Wahkinney; Eileen Guerra; Christine Ruiz; David Wahkinney; Edwina Houseman; Darrell Wahkinney; Kenneth Wahkinney; Dorothea Perkins; Lyndon Wahkinney; Dean Wahkinney, and Jamie Wahkinney.