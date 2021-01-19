Funeral Services for Kenny White, 75, Walters, will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m., Rev. Kevin Simpson officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing practiced.
Kenneth Lee “Kenny” White, Jr. was born to Kenneth Lee Sr. and Margaret Lou (Petty) White on Oct. 22, 1945 in Walters and departed this life in Duncan, on Jan. 16, 2021 at the age of 75 years, 2 months and 25 days.
Kenny grew up in Walters, graduating from Walters High School in the class of 1963. During his high school years, he was active in football, FFA, choir, school plays, and was voted “Most Popular” in his class. After high school graduation he attended Southwestern and Cameron University, where he was a member of Cameron’s choir. On May 29, 1964, Kenny married his high school sweetheart, Joy Whitehead. They made their home in Walters where he began his custom harvesting and farming operation.
Along with farming and ranching, he worked at Goodyear for ten years. Kenny grew up in a strong Christian home and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Walters. He was involved in his kids and grandkids sports and school activities, never missing an event. He also received the FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer award.
Kenny or “Papa Kenny” as everyone called him, meant the world to his grandkids and greats. He had a great passion for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed going on hunting trips, skiing and golfing. Many evenings at his home were spent playing cards and domino games with family and friends, with many laughs due to his ornery, competitive nature. You could often find him at the “Coffee Shop” or “PeePaws” stirring up trouble.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Margaret Lou White, and his brother, Larry White.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Joy White of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law: Bobby and Kim White, Brady and Jenifer White all of Walters; eight grandchildren: Levi White; Dave and Jaime Taylor; Briar and Amberlea Adams; Bralea White; Remington White and Christian Sansome; four great-grandchildren: Brilea; Merrick; Kyler and Emilia; one sister, Barbara Curtsinger of Muskogee; other relatives and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to the Walters Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 485 Walters, OK 73572