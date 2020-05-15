Kenny (Kenneth) Ray Barker,71, passed away peacefully in Dallas on May 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Kenny Ray Barker was born on December 9, 1948 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Frankie Kellogg Barker and Maudie Allen (Barker) Corrales. Kenny grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma and attended Taft grade school, Tomlinson middle school and went on to graduate from Lawton High school. In 1978 he married Laura Z. White, together they shared 15 years. To this union brought one child.
Kenny was a gifted guitar player and singer. In his teen age years he picked up a guitar and fell in love. This love would lead him down a long and winding road of discovering and perfecting his passion. Early on in his music career you could find Kenny around Lawton and surrounding areas playing in many different venues and lounges. His career blossomed early on. Kenny went on to play guitar for famed musician Chubby Checker, after the twist phase had ended. In 1965 the band Youngbreed was formed. At the young age of just 17 Kenny and his bandmates would have to acquire permits to play at different venues, as they were too young to even get in. Kenny and his band mates never lacked determination and gusto to get their music out to the public. Youngbreed would come together with musicians Paul Revere and the Raiders and J. Frank Wilson(Last Kiss) for a Summer tour. Later on in his career the infamous band Two Guns was formed. Formally Two Guns WhiteCalf. Two Guns caught their big break and signed with Capricorn Records out of Macon, Georgia. They recorded and released one album, Balls Out. The album was well received, gaining them air play, and record sales. It was southern rock at its finest. Beautifully written and produced. Sadly, not long after, Capricorn records would fall into bankruptcy and Two Guns went their separate ways.
Kenny would go on to work for Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas, where he worked for many years. He met and married Leanne Earp on Oct 12, 1996, sharing 8 years together. Kenny never lost his passion for music. He would go on to form the Kenny Barker band and produce many solo projects. Watching Kenny play was a privelege at best, the way he moved and would lose himself to the music, it was as if no one else was in the room. He literally poured his mind, body and soul into his art. It was a beautiful thing to witness. To know him was to love him, the kindest most gentle soul you could meet. Kenny’s sense of humor and wit were only surpassed by his good looks. He had many, many friends that turned into family. He would do anything for anyone and ask for nothing in return.
Kenny led a life most only dream of. He made things happen and always pursued his one true calling, music.
Guitars everywhere are weeping as Kenny’s is now silent.
Kenny is survived by his daughter Lauren Mckenna Payne and her spouse Cody Ryan Payne of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Brother Bobby Barker and his spouse Rebecca Barker of Lawton, Oklahoma. Nephew Robert Barker of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. nephews John Rooney and Patrick Rooney of Lawton, Oklahoma and neice Laurie Gray of Edmond, Oklahoma and many beloved members of the family. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Frankie Kellogg Barker and Maudie Allen (Barker) Corrales and sister Betty Rooney.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.