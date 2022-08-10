Funeral services for Kenny Glenn will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Walters, with Pastors Jack Darnell, Gary Thurman, Kent Simpson, and Shane Pennington officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday Evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Kennith Preston “Kenny” Glenn was born to Charlie Preston and Velma Bessie (Penrod) Glenn on Dec. 23, 1943, in Lawton, and departed this life in Lawton, on Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 78 years, 7 months and 13 days.
Kenny grew up in Walters, graduating from Walters High School in 1963. He was a cowboy from the get-go, teaching himself to rope and teaching many others through the years. Kenny participated in every aspect of the rodeo scene and eventually settled into roping and team roping which he continued with a passion for the rest of his life. He was a lifelong member of the Walters Roundup Club and served many years on the board of directors.
As a teenager, Kenny began working at the Walters Co-Op feed store. At the age of 20, he began a 35-year career as “The Walters Phone Guy” with Southwestern Bell Telephone which became AT&T. He also raised cattle all through the years. He married Dollie Elizabeth Graham on June 13, 1975, in Wichita Falls, TX, and they made their home west of Walters.
Kenny taught team roping and horse training to his grandchildren and would remind them that they needed patience. He knew how to stack hay the right way, he loved watching rodeos on the Cowboy Channel, and he loved going to the coffee shop. He was a Christian and was proud to have helped get the Cache Creek Cowboy Church started. Kenny loved his family, his horses, his dog named Dawg, and his many many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Velma Glenn, and an infant sister, Martha Maxine Glenn.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dollie Glenn, of the home; three children: Gary Glenn and spouse Jeremy Couch of Olathe, KS; Elizabeth Sayles of Emory, TX, and Casey Glenn of Walters; one brother, Bobby Glenn, and spouse Deby of Lawton; two sisters: Jeanie Cox of Oklahoma City, and Fredia Rice and spouse Stan of Duncan; six grandchildren: Preston Woods; Kandise Woods; Nathan Richmond and spouse, Shawn; Cody Buchanan; Blake Glenn; and Shaelee Glenn; two great-grandkids: Kooper Woods and Skylar Hamby; other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial donations can be made to the Walters Cemetery Association or the charity of your choice.