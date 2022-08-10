Funeral services for Kenny Glenn will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Walters, with Pastors Jack Darnell, Gary Thurman, Kent Simpson, and Shane Pennington officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday Evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Kennith Preston “Kenny” Glenn was born to Charlie Preston and Velma Bessie (Penrod) Glenn on Dec. 23, 1943, in Lawton, and departed this life in Lawton, on Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 78 years, 7 months and 13 days.