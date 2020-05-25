Kenneth William Moses 57, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away unexpectedly on May 20th 2020 at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 13th, 1963 to Mary Kathleen Moses in Clinton, Oklahoma. He was a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma then he attended school in New Braunfels, Tx. Moved to Hobart OK. An enlisted in the United States Army National Guard. He met an married the love of his life Rosalee (Scallion) aka sca, on Feb. 02, 1983 (to union were three kids)
Latusio Yki Scallion, Andrew Skyler Moses, and Dionneta Devarall Phillips grandkids Micheal Williams, Tahvey Timmons, Italiah Scallion, Lakenzie Scallion, Skyiah Texidor, Kylah Barrs, Makyiah Moses, Lanyiah Barrs, Dezio Moses, Deiah Phillips, Deasia Phillips, Deiona Phillips, Omar Phillips II. Kenneth worked in drywall and painting also in the construction industry he was a very hard worker. He loved his family an loved being with them, there was never a dull moment. He was known to cook a mean breakfast, with his fried potatoes to be the best. (He loved being outside with a blunt and a Busch can.) He loved fishing, swimming, camping, and other outdoor activites always had a kid or two because he would watch everybody’s kids. Kenneth will be deeply missed by all why knew and loved him especially his loving casino buddy, his wife Sca.
He leaves to cherish his mother Mary Moses and four siblings Morris Herbert Juarez, Librado Juarez III, Concepcion (Connie) Juarez Haumpy, Rose Marie Juarez. Many many many nephew and nieces.
Proceeding him in death Vera Lea Scallion Seymour, Edward Seymour, Louise Barela, Omarr Jamil Phillips, Topcat Calip.
His great great grandparents were Jack Doyeto (Daw-A-Ton) and Ti- To- Hau, Charlie Whitehorse and Bessy Whitehorse. Great grandparents Morris Edward Doyeto, Martha Whitehorse Doyeto. Grandparents Floyd Lee Moses, Harriet Doyeto Moore. His name sake Kenneth William Parker and Kathleen Doyeto Parker
Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 First American Baptist Church Hobart, OklahomaInterment: Elk Creek Tribal Cemetery Hobart, Oklahoma.