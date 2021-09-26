Memorial service for Kenneth William Nelson will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Harold Gaches of First Baptist West Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Kenneth William Nelson, 20, of Lawton, gained his angel wings Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
He was born Jan. 26, 2001, in Lawton, to Brent William and Deon M. (Elliott) Nelson. Kenny was the strongest, most courageous and loving young man anyone could ever know. He is now free from the restraints of Hunter Syndrome. Kenny will be missed dearly, he inspired everyone he met through his contagious smile and fighting spirit against all odds. He will live forever in our heart and the hearts of everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his parents; one brother, Richard M. Nelson; fraternal grandparents, Richard and Dawn Nelson; paternal grandparents, David and Laura T. Elliott; aunts and uncles: Gayla Brown; Laura Miller, and Keith and Kelsey Nelson; several cousins.
He was preceded in death by uncles: Anthony Nelson and Galvin Brown
