Kenneth Syvel Rooks passed away Sept. 13, 2021 following a five year battle with metastatic colon cancer. He passed away at 10:30 p.m., surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Gary, Indiana to Sylvester Lee Rooks and Sarah Louise Rooks. He grew up in a large, loving family with four sisters: Annette Rooks, Willette Rooks, Vernetta Rooks and Beverly Rooks and four brothers: Wendell Rooks, Wayne Rooks, Everette Rooks and Marvin Rooks.
Funeral services will be held in his honor 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in the chapel of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at the funeral home.
We knew Kenneth always as a man in the service of his fellow men. He was a man of unshakable conviction. He was a man of integrity and honor. He lived by these words, “Mental discipline are as important as physical skill, if not, more so.” Kenneth loved basketball, especially football where his favorite team is Dallas Cowboys weather they win of lose. He worked as sales routeman for Frito Lay for 20 years, but was forced to give up his career, he hated to, due to his health.
My 57 year-old husband had a fire in his heart until his final calling. Raising four children, keeping food on the table and a roof over our heads was no small feat for this man. He made sure Christmas was like a feast for his babies. Kenneth has the conviction to be a father, husband and maintained a steady job is no easy feat, but he did it, from day to day, week after week and year after year.
Kenneth was the smartest person I knew, he could fix, repair and install everything from A to Z. I don’t think I ever saw a repairman of any kind at our house. Kenneth was a plumber, carpenter, electrician and mechanic. He was an educator in his own right, he often has boys stand by him and hand him tools while he worked on things. Kids just want to go outside and Kenneth was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects, coached different sports or whatever people needed him for.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who truly enjoyed his karate and Frito Lay family and friends. To all who knew him and special grandson Zamire danced all around the house. He will truly be missed by all.
Kenneth is survived by Patricia Rooks his wife of 37 years; children: Kenneth Rooks Jr.; Marcus Rooks; Everette Rooks and Tyrisha Rooks. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Naudia Rooks; Robyn Rooks; Faith Rooks and Zamire Rooks.
P.S. He always had corny jokes to tell to make people smile and laugh.