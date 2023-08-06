Word has been received of the death of Kenneth Ribble, 88, of Lawton.
Mr. Ribble passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at his home in Lawton.
A private family service with full military honors will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Kenneth was born on Nov. 26, 1934 in Chandler to Millard Owen “Jack” and Grace Mae (Smith) Ribble. He grew up in Shawnee where he attended school. Kenneth served in the National Guard before joining the United States Army in 1957 and served his country for over 24 years. He was stationed in Germany and served in Vietnam. While in Germany, He married Doris Berg in 1959. They remained in Germany for four tours and came to Oklahoma where they remained after his retirement in 1981. Always a Hero to his family and to our country, he received many awards and medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Service Stars, Army Commendation Medal with Second Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, two Overseas Service Bars, Meritorious Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal 8th Award, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon Third Award, and the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon. After the military, Kenneth then began a career with Goodyear Tire and Rubber, retiring in January of 2000. He enjoyed watching television and loved his furbabies.
He is survived by his wife or 64 years, Doris Ribble, of the home; his son, Jackie “Jack” Nelson Ribble, of Stillwater; two daughters and sons-in-law: Judy and Mark Bleam, of Broken Arrow, and Betena and Juergen Schwarz, of Lawton; four grandchildren and spouses: Jennifer McKissack, Melanie and Justin Mosteller, Tanja and Travis Pool, and Daniel Schwarz; and four great-grandchildren: Hunter Scammon, Abby Mosteller, Jackson Mosteller, and Jameson Pool.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.