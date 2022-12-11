Kenneth Leon Schaapveld completed his “Circle of Life” on Nov. 14, 2022, only 19 days before his 86th birthday. He took his last breath with his wife, Merry, holding him and her daughter, Christine, by their side. He was a Christian and member of Cameron Baptist Church in Lawton.
In honoring his wishes no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Advantage Funeral Service, South Chapel, OKC.
His journey began when he was born an only child to Leonard and Edna (Willoughby) Schaapveld on Dec. 3, 1936 in Oklahoma City. He lived life as if he would die tomorrow, but dreamed as if he would live forever. He was a caring, compassionate man and always willing to help others. He will be remembered for his big heart, humor and wit. Once, a young electrician was overheard saying to his partner, “I want to live the kind of life he has lived!”
Ken graduated from Capitol Hill High School, Oklahoma City, Class of ‘56. He always had a strong work ethic and didn’t wait for graduation to begin working. Beginning in grade school he worked as a shoeshine boy. He went on to deliver papers for The Daily Oklahoman. He loved movies and delighted in working as an usher at the Harbor Theater during his teen years. He worked for F.E. Georgia Plumbing Supply in Oklahoma City while in high school. He later worked for FAA doing aircraft upholstery.
He worked with his dad as a tile setter helper until he learned the trade then became a self-employed tile contractor for 16 years. He bought T & J Marble in 1974 in Oklahoma City. Many will remember the F101 Voodoo Jet Fighter he bought as part of an upcoming ad campaign and mounted 300 ft. in the air on a tall pole at 1240 E. Reno, Oklahoma City. It now rests in the Texas Air Museum in San Antonio. He later changed the name of his business to Grecian Marble and Granite, LLC. At one time he owned and operated Grecian Marble & Onyx Co., Inc. in Nashville, TN.
He patented a Cultured Marble Casket in 1989 which he distributed in 34 states and Canada. He was a licensed Ham Radio Operator with the call sign KB5VCJ.
Ken was an intelligent, multi-talented, master craftsman. His talents are too numerous to even try to list. He was a home builder and remodeler. He took first place in the Parade of Homes for building and landscaping in Oklahoma City in past years.
He was a Dr. Pepper collector and a member of the 10-2-4 Dr. Pepper Club serving a term as president. He collected antique waffle irons, toasters and about any kind of antiques he could find. He owned an antique store in Oklahoma City for a while.
His love of cars dates back to his very early years. Ken was a race car builder and driver and raced against Aaron Madden at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.
He customized and built several vehicles beginning with a 1950 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery. He went on to build several more with some of them displayed in the Darryl Starbird Car Museum in Afton. Darryl Starbird worked with him to help build his 1998 hand-built Mustang. His cars won multiple trophies and awards over the years.
He retired and married Merry Bennett on July 22, 2010. As Elizabeth Barrett Browning said, “Come, grow old along with me. The best is yet to be.” A truer statement was never made. They shared a love of travel and adventure and were not only husband and wife, but best friends. During their “last chapter” he never failed to tell her every day how much he loved her and that she was the “best thing that ever happened to him.”
At the age of 76 Ken completed his last customized vehicle in 2012 in only four months. It was a motor home built from a 2008 Ford Fusion front-end, a 2007 Ford Fusion floor pan stretched 6 ft. with a 1994 GMC van body set down onto them. He painted it yellow and Rick Knight, Oklahoma City, did some elaborate artwork on it. It had a bed, 2 TV’s, VCR and DVD player, refrigerator, microwave, sink with hot and cold water, granite countertop, and plenty of storage space. They named it Route ‘66 and took off on their adventures. They traveled the entire Route ‘66 and 47 states.
On their first trip in 2012 Route ‘66 took First Place at the Grand National Truck and Van Show in Elkhorn, WI when they just happened upon the show and entered on a whim. From there the Vanner’s Club began a “Where’s Waldo” to see how many could come across Route ‘66 on its travels. Route ‘66 has been featured in several magazines and newspapers. To their astonishment people would chase the unusual creation on the highways just to try to get a picture. Every time they stopped for gas they were surrounded by cameras. It won many trophies at car shows. What a time! In between their road trips Ken and Merry went on cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska.
They became known as the “Pink People” when they would show up at car shows driving their 1929 Ford Model A Hot Rod with both of them dressed in pink from their hats to their shoes and accompanied by their pink clad right-hand man, Bobby Dale Hamm Jr. It never left a car show without an award of some kind. Many of them as First Place in the Hot Rod division. “Pearl,” as they named her because of her Hot Pink Pearl paint was bought in Olympia, WA in 2015 after they saw her on the internet. They were on a plane the next day to bring her back.
Ken loved Colorado where his dad, his uncle, Glen Schaapveld, and he went deer hunting each year. His dad, then later himself, owned a cabin at Lake Texhoma where they loved to fish together. He was still creating and working until the last two years of his life before his health issues dictated that he was no longer able.
Words are not enough to express heartfelt thanks to Christine and Terry Priddy who helped make it possible for Ken to remain living at home until only two months before his death. Even when he had to go into care Merry still stayed by his side every day from morning until he was asleep at night.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Edna Schaapveld, Oklahoma City and his stepson, Jimmy Dale Bennett Jr., Wasilla, AK.
Ken is survived by his wife, Merry, of the home; his daughters: Linda McFarland of Oklahoma City; Jan Renteria of Moore, and Kim Hicks and husband, Randy, of Oklahoma City; his grandchildren: Jerran Huey; Aaron McFarland; Zach McFarland and wife, Lauren; Brooke Richter and husband, Corey, all of Oklahoma City; his great-grandchildren: Harper Huey, Jaxon, Paisley, and Rylee McFarland all of Oklahoma City; his stepdaughter: Christine Priddy and husband, Terry, of Lawton; his step-grandchildren: Michael Couffer of Lawton; Shanna Warner and husband, Dustin, of Blanchard; step great-grandchildren: Sean Bennett of Anchorage, AK; Taelor, A.J. and Jace Warner all of Blanchard.
Obituary can be viewed online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/11013446
Goodbye My Love
Time heals all wounds
While that may be true
I know I will never
Stop thinking of you
I remember the day
I last saw your face
That image of you
Time will never erase
I didn’t know
The last time we spoke
Would be the last time
We would laugh and joke
Has time really passed?
Didn’t the world stop turning?
Didn’t time stand still?
Will I never stop yearning?
To turn back time
Put the world in reverse
Get one more chance
This life to rehearse
Written by Merry Bennett-Schaapveld