Kenneth Leon Schaapveld completed his “Circle of Life” on Nov. 14, 2022, only 19 days before his 86th birthday. He took his last breath with his wife, Merry, holding him and her daughter, Christine, by their side. He was a Christian and member of Cameron Baptist Church in Lawton.

In honoring his wishes no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Advantage Funeral Service, South Chapel, OKC.