Kenneth (Kenny) Moulton Jr., 45, of Lawton went to God’s side on May 30, 2021.
He is survived by his parents, Ken and Virginia (Anderson) Moulton of Lawton; his sister, Melissa and her husband, John Glennon of Brookfield, MA; his sister, Heather and her husband Bill Skiles of Lawton; his niece, Bridget and her husband Anthony Manley, of Colorado Springs, CO; his niece and nephew: Lauren and Jack Glennon of Brookfield, MA; his nephew, Andrew and his wife, Julie Skiles of Oklahoma City; and his niece, Sarah Skiles, of Lawton.
He is also survived by other family members to include his uncle and aunt Ed and Eloise Anderson of Feeding Hills, MA; his uncle and aunt, Russell and Cathy Anderson of Chicopee, MA; his Auntie Bev Peritz of Feeding Hills, MA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Florida.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: Ed and Margret (Tatten) Anderson of West Springfield, MA and his paternal grandparents: Howard and May (Miner) Moulton of Enfield, CT.
From the moment he was born on Aug. 11, 1975 at Bethesda Naval Hospital, his entire life was to be different. He was 13 pounds 3 ounces and 27 1/2 inches long at birth and he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Epilepsy.
Despite his many medical issues, Kenny led as close to normal life as possible due to the hard work and dedication of his parents and sisters, especially his mom. Being Roman Catholic, he made his First Communion and Confirmation, he became the very first member of the Knights of Columbus that had mental retardation. He ended rising to be a Third-Degree Knight. He won many awards in swimming and bowling as a member of the Cape Cod Massachusetts Special Olympics.
He enjoyed people and had an infectious smile, sense of humor and laugh. He enjoyed going out to eat, going mall shopping, watching his collection of over 300 CD movies and having his Mom read to him[km1] . He will be sorely missed by the girls at the Fort Sill Commissary who prayed for him every day.
He will be interred at Fort Sill Military Cemetery in Oklahoma once his parents have been able to complete all arrangements.
Arrangements are under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Services.