Funeral for Kenneth Kendrick will be Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Noon at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery , Elgin.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com