Kenneth H. Kendrick, retired First Sgt., US Army, passed away peacefully at home in Lawton, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Kenneth was born Jan. 25, 1960, in Pensacola, FL., and enlisted in the US Army in 1979. While serving in Germany, he met and married his wife Claudia Dotzler, the love of his life! They enjoyed 39 years of marriage, having two children to share their joys and family experiences with. His military career spanned over 26 years and included assignments in Korea, Bosnia, Germany and Fort Sill. His many awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal among many others. Upon retiring from the military in 2005, Kenny continued government service for another 10 years as a Civil Service employee with the Department of Defense Finance and Accounting Service, in the Military Pay Section at Fort Sill. He loved to fish and hunt, along with playing golf occasionally, if it didn’t interfere with fishing and hunting. Retired First Sgt. Kendrick was a member of American Legion Post 306 and VFW Post 1193. He also found time to dedicate countless time to lead and/or serve every organization in the Prince Hall Masonic family. He was the Worshipful Master (multiple times) and member of Rising Star Lodge #18, Stewart Chapter #34 Holy Royal Arch Masons, Cornelius Carter Council #9 Select Masters, George W Chambers Commandery #40 Knights Templars (serving many years as the Grand Recorder for the Herman E. Duncan Grand Council & Commandery), Golden Limit Consistory #133, Menes Shrine Temple #32, Michael A. Steel Priory #9 KYCH (Knights of the York Cross of Honor) and a Grand Inspector General of the United Supreme Council, Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry (PHA), Southern Jurisdiction, receiving his 33rd Degree in Tucson, AZ in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves to mourn, his wife Claudia of the home; son, Kevin and wife Amanda, Umatilla, OR; daughter, Sandra, Lawton; brother-in-law, Micheal Dotzler, Germany; sister-in-law, Ute Troster; four grandchildren: Sebastian (15); Robert “RJ” (13); Kayden (9) and Khloe (5); several very near and dear ‘family’ friends and a host of friendly acquaintances.
Funeral services for Retired First Sgt., US Army, Kenneth H. Kendrick, will be on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Noon at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com