WEATHERFORD, OK — Funeral service for Kenneth Gerald Clark, 78-year-old Weatherford resident, was Monday, April 10, 2023, at Church of Christ in Weatherford with Jarrod Burton officiating. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home.
Kenneth Gerald Clark was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Lee Roy and Alma Marie (McCaig) Clark and passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Brookdale Weatherford. Kenneth was raised and attended school in Lawton, graduating from Lawton High School with the Class of 1963.
After high school, Ken enlisted in the US Army and served in Germany as a medic and later as a translator after attending the University of Maryland in Germany. He returned home to Lawton where he attended Cameron University and worked for the Lawton Police Department.
From 1969 to 1986, Ken was married to Glenda Condren and had four children. The firstborn son died shortly after birth and the family lived in Enid. In February 1970, he entered the 26th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy which began a career that spanned until his retirement in 1993. His first assignment in Enid was with Troop J, working in Division Safety and Education, and was a member of the Honor Guard. In 1979, he transferred to Troop G in the Lawton area where the family lived in Central Marlow. Later, he owned and operated the Pebble Creek Store in Duncan. He retired from the Highway Patrol and closed his store to help care for his parents in their later years. Ken spent much of his free time riding his Harley Davidsons and spending time hunting and outdoors. He enjoyed being a granddad and spending time with his family — he was always available to help when they needed a hand. In his later years, he became very close with the Holland and Harmon families and their children adopted him as their “HyPa”.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Alma Clark; one son, Scottie Lee Clark; one daughter, Stephanie Anne Clark; and grandson, Alexander DeVaugn Lacy.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Melanie Lynn Clark of Oklahoma City; his son, Reginald Wade Clark and wife, Gina, of Reydon and two grandsons; Boston Clark and wife Kyrena of Lawton and their children, Kaius & Nahmi, and Dayton Clark of Houston; brother, Garland Clark of Cache; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; special friend, Brenda Jennings and her family, Kevin and Charla Holland, and their children, Pam and Jarrod Burton, Lisa and Dusty Grant, Kaylee and AJ Sanders, Addison and Jace Miller and Lisa and Steve Harmon and their children, Trevin and Jessica Harmon, Dylan and Darla Harmon, Jordan and Jacob Lambert and Aubree Harmon.
Kenneth had many loved friends at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.