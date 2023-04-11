WEATHERFORD, OK — Funeral service for Kenneth Gerald Clark, 78-year-old Weatherford resident, was Monday, April 10, 2023, at Church of Christ in Weatherford with Jarrod Burton officiating. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home.

Kenneth Gerald Clark was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Lee Roy and Alma Marie (McCaig) Clark and passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Brookdale Weatherford. Kenneth was raised and attended school in Lawton, graduating from Lawton High School with the Class of 1963.

