Kenneth Gene Frieling was born on July 17, 1946 in Grandfield, Oklahoma. He departed this life at age 73 on April 4, 2020 in Devol, Oklahoma.
Kenneth grew up in Randlett, Oklahoma. He was a 1964 graduate from Big Pasture High School in Randlett. He received his B.S. in Agriculture from Oklahoma State University in 1968. Kenneth married Lela Ann Manley (the love of his life) on June 23, 1968 in Perry, Oklahoma. They made their home in Devol, Oklahoma and were blessed with two sons, two daughters and seven grandsons. Kenneth worked for a short time as a teacher at Thomason Junior High in Lawton, Oklahoma until realizing his dream of being a devoted farmer and rancher. He had an unprecedented love for the land and was passionate about OSU sports, growing crops, raising livestock and the wonders of God’s creations and love. He was a devoted dad and papa who instilled a strong work ethic and an even stronger love for the Lord into his kids and grandkids. He was a faithful Christian, bible class leader and church elder at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clara, Texas.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lela Frieling; his son, Jeff Frieling and wife Jennifer of Goodwell, Oklahoma; his son, Ben Frieling and his wife Leigh of Devol, Oklahoma; his daughter, Trudie Lenhardt and her husband Herman of Devol, Oklahoma; his daughter, Mickey Hernandez and her husband Salomon of Devol, Oklahoma; his grandchildren, Jacob Michael, Chance and Zackery Dean of Goodwell, Oklahoma, Austin and Connor Frieling of Devol, Oklahoma, and Ryker and Rylan Lenhardt of Devol, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Drayce and Noah Michael; and his sisters, Wanda Frantz of Iowa Park, Texas and Caroline Sue Reed of Bellevue, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Esther Frieling; his biological parents, Herman and Stella Frieling; his brother, Weldon Frieling; and sister, Teresa Oehler.
Graveside services will be held at the Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery in Burkburnett, Texas on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kabell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
