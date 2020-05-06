Kenneth Garrin Schettler was born May 24, 2001 in rural Comanche County to Kenneth Edward Schettler and Johnie Mae (Kolzen) Schettler the youngest of five children. He grew up in rural Comanche County. As a young boy he enjoyed playing cowboys and being outside. He was his father’s constant companion. He attended schools in Cache, Sterling and Lawton. After moving with family to Ohio he attended Chillicothe Junior High School. Upon returning to Oklahoma he attended high school at Sterling Oklahoma graduating from McArthur High School in Lawton, Oklahoma in the winter of 2018. He attended Cameron University majoring in Criminal Justice. Garrin was active in sports, playing baseball, football, and running cross country. He was a member of the cub scouts and ROTC. He worked in the construction and food service industries. Garrin was a jack of all trades following in his fathers footsteps. Garrin loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed staying fit with Taekwondo and exercise. He also loved doing volunteer work at any opportunity. Garrin was a member of the Church of Christ, attending at Sterling, 8th and Lee, University, and Sullivan Village in Sterling and Lawton Oklahoma and at Circleville Church of Christ in Ohio. Garrin always had a strong sense of right and wrong, always looking out for other people. He was kind and caring. He was a good and loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, great grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. From an early age Garrin was very patriotic and was looking forward to serving his country in the United States Military up to the time of his passing.
Garrin is survived by both his parents; his brother Jeffrey Dalton Rogers and three sisters Sarah Elizabeth Rogers and her fiance’ Michael Patrick McMacken, Katherine LeAnn Schettler, and Callie Ann Schettler; His nephew Avian; His paternal grandparents Kenneth H. and Billie Jean Schettler; His paternal great grandmother Linne Inez Carlson Lawrence; his maternal grandfather William E. Kolzen III and his wife Sharron and her mother Opal Capshew; and his maternal grandmother Nan Gregorio; and his maternal great grandmother Isabella. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10am-8pm at the Fletcher Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at the Sterling Cemetery in Sterling, OK at 10am on Friday, May 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.