Kenneth G. Sumner, Sr. died in his home in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022 in Oceanside CA. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. and held at Western Hills Christian Church, 1401 NW 82nd, Lawton.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8700 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, and a memorial luncheon held afterwards at the church.

