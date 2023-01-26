Kenneth G. Sumner, Sr. died in his home in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022 in Oceanside CA. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. and held at Western Hills Christian Church, 1401 NW 82nd, Lawton.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8700 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, and a memorial luncheon held afterwards at the church.
All are invited to come celebrate the life of Ken. Ken Sr. (Pops as many knew him) was born on June 14, 1945, the son of William Edgar and Ethel Ruth (Dixon) Sumner in Baltimore, MD. Ken grew-up as a young man in Danville, MO where he and his father operated a local automotive station. This is where he also met his wife Lynette S. Gordon who worked close by at her father’s restaurant. Ken and Lynn married in 1963 at the Mineola Baptist Church and had three children (Kenny Jr, Lloyd (Billy) and Tammie).
Ken Sr. joined the US Army as a young man and attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. While in basic training Ken’s father William Edgard Sumner died of a fatal heart attack. Ken’s army service included posts at Fort Hood, TX; Fort Carson, CO; multiple tours in Vietnam, Santo Domingo and Fort Sill. Ken Sr. was the recipient of many commendations including the Vietnam service medal, multiple Bronze Stars, Good conduct medal, Air Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal with Device, and four overseas Bars. While in the US Army he was injured in a motorcycle accident in 1972 and medically retired from the US army in 1973.
Ken Sr. and his family were long-term residents of Lawton and this was their predominant home for approximately 35 years. He, Lynn and family were also long-term members of Western Hills Christian Church in Lawton. Later in life, Ken Sr. and Lynn moved to PA to live with their son Ken Jr. in approximately 2003. Lynn passed in 2008 and Ken Sr. later relocated with Ken Jr. to Oceanside CA where they enjoyed Christmas on the beach this year. Ken Sr. enjoyed fishing, traveling and visiting family, motorcycles, and various arts and crafts; i.e. paintings, potholders, puzzles, etc. His recent hand-made scarfs were a big hit amongst family and friends.
Ken Sr. is preceded in death by his parents William Edgar Sumner born Jan. 14, 1921 in Lack#4, PA and Ethel Ruth (Dixon) Sumner born Jan. 12,1923 in Collier, PA. He is also preceded in death by his wife Lynette S. Sumner, and his siblings George Sumner, William Sumner, James Sumner and Ruth Ann (Sumner) White. He is further preceded in death by his grandchildren Keith L. Sumner and Meagen Phillips.
He is survived by his children: Kenneth G. Sumner Jr. of Oceanside, CA; Anita Sumner, Stewartstown, PA; Lloyd W. and Barbara Sumner of Columbia, MO; and daughter Tammie L. and Ronald Phillips and family of Benbrook TX. Ken Sr. is further survived by his sisters: Bonnie Roberts and Linda Worsham, and brother, Thomas A. Sumner. He is survived by a large number of grandchildren: Nicole, Sarah, Ron Jr, Jon, David, Josh and Jennifer and numerous great-grandchildren who all brought him much joy. The Sumner family is eternally bonded with the Howard and Lois Priest family of Lawton on many levels, and Ken is survived by the families of Paul, Jimmy and Kenneth Priest.
Funeral Services are being organized by Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, 6210 NW Cache Road Lawton, and officiated by Ronald Phillips Sr. Memories and condolences can be shared at https://www.whineryhuddleston.com/obituary/Kenneth-Sumner. Cards, flowers and/or living plants (preferred) can be sent to the funeral home or church with suggested delivery on Friday Jan. 27, 2023.