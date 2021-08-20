Funeral service for Kenneth Eugene Carter, age 73, of Cache, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Cache with Pastor Jack Darnell and Rev. John Webb officiating.
Burial will follow in the Cache Cemetery with full military honors under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Carter passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at The Promise Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Kenneth Eugene Carter was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Tulsa, to Jesse Dean and Ernie Faye (Pugh) Carter. He attended Cache Public School, graduating from Cache High School in 1965. He later attended Cameron University where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology and Psychology. On April 27, 1968, he and Anita Faye Moore were united in marriage at Cache. Kenny enlisted in the United States Marines on Jan. 19, 1966, and served until May 18, 1970. He later transitioned into the United States Air Force and served from Sept. 4, 1971, until Sept. 1, 1987, at which time he retired as an E6. During his military service, he was stationed in California, Colorado, Virginia, North Carolina, two tours in Vietnam, Okinawa, Texas, Oklahoma, and Alaska.
Kenny’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy! He had peace, knowing he will forever live on in their minds and hearts. Everyone that knew Kenny knew he had a story and enjoyed telling them and making people laugh. He never met a stranger. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed playing Chess, and Back Alley Bridge with his family.
He previously worked for Jess Tidwell at the Ozark Garage, Shamrock Station, and Simmons Oil Company for many years. Kenny served as Cache City Marshall, City Council for four terms, Mayor, and served on the Cache Volunteer Fire Department, where he retired in July 1994. He was a member of the Cache Creek Cowboy Church east of Lawton.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anita Carter of the home; three sons: Richard Carter and his girlfriend Leah of Big Springs, Texas; James Carter and his wife Sarah of Cache; and Ronnie Carter and his wife, Karrie of Cache; two brothers: Ronnie Carter and his wife Sara of Joplin, Missouri and Donnie Carter and his wife Marcella of Tulsa; one sister, Sharon Fleeman and her husband Tom of Wagoner; one aunt, Evelyn Fields of Wagoner; 16 grandchildren: Sommer Downs and her husband Mike; Kyle Carter; Koby Carter; Macie Carter; Tate Carter; Jessica Ballou and her husband Casey; Lindsey Carter; Haley Carter; James Carter Jr.; Cinnamon Carter; Taylor Carter; Ryan Carter; Mark Roach and wife Samantha; Kelsey Canedo and her husband Jacob; Sara Palmer and Trent Palmer; 11 great-grandchildren: Olivia Laprese; Mia Downs; Zhavia Downs; Evan Downs; Adrian Goodson; Andrea Goodson; Jayden Crosby; Cooper Crosby; Hannah Moore; Isabel Roach; and Beau Roach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Faye Carter; his in-laws, W.R. and Evelyn Moore; one brother-in-law, Bill Moore; and one uncle, Percy Fields.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cache Creek Cowboy Church in memory of Kenneth Eugene Carter.
The family will receive friends and family on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 W. Gladstone Ave., Frederick, from 3 to 5 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksonfuneral.net