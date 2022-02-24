Kenneth Earl Durant, Jr., 63, of Lawton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Sun City West, Arizona with his daughter and son-in-law by his side.
Celebration of life for Kenneth Earl Durant Jr., 63, of Lawton, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Please join our family at Apache Nation Casino 2315 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73501 in the Summit A ballroom. There will be food and drinks available from 12:30 p.m. to -2:30 p.m. Please come and celebrate his life, share your memories with us, and feel free to wear your favorite Sooner apparel.
Kenny was born Aug. 18, 1958, in Lawton to Kenneth and Irene Durant. He attended Lawton High School. He worked at Overhead Garage Door, Tinker AFB and Fort Sill before settling back into the garage door business with his dad. Together they grew what many locals know as Ken’s Garage Door. He enjoyed working with repeat customers that his dad did work for, before he joined working with him, they were his favorite customers. He was told that he needed to raise his rates but he’d refuse. He wouldn’t even charge service calls to help pay for his gas. That was just who he was, he would go out of his way to help those who needed it the most.
Kenny loved traveling to Arizona to see his daughter and three grandchildren every year. He also got to meet his first great-granddaughter Jaycee Jo but unfortunately, Kenny passed away the day after his second great-granddaughter Lainey Kay was born. He enjoyed golfing on the beautiful Arizona courses. He got a kick out of playing Heads Up and would refer to it as Flip Phone. He enjoyed trips to the casino when he was feeling lucky and buying his weekly powerball tickets. His daughters friends in Arizona became his friends, he enjoyed spending time with them playing pool or having game night. He enjoyed his two pool leagues with his brother Scotty, they played out of Helen’s Club. He had his daughter add the APA Pool League app to her phone so she could track how he did in his leagues. Kenny got a kick out of pranking his great nieces and nephew, he was a master of pranks. If you knew him well enough, you would hear him say, “I know that’s right.”
He is survived by his daughter and husband Kenna and Chad Jett, Surprise, AZ.; grandchildren: Dakota (Taylor); Ciera (Zack) and Colton Jett of Surprise, AZ.; great-grandchildren: Jaycee Jo Jett and Lainey Kay Jett-Moore of Surprise, AZ.; brothers Scotty (Kay) Durant and Billy (Alisa) Durant of Lawton; sisters: Kathy Durant and Terry Durant of Lawton; many family and friends that include Freeman (Angie, Lexi, De’Anna, Freeman) Durant of Lawton; Amber Cox of Lawton; Ashley (Lance, Kashen, Kinlee, Kolby) Wallace of Cache; Tara (Chris, Dillon) New Kent, VA; Crystal Durant, of Burkburnett, TX; Kevin (Sue) Loudermilk and family of Eufaula; Regna Williams and family, Lawton; Sue (Sheena) Jones of Dallas, TX; Lois Barrett and family of Lawton; Jackye Jones of Lawton; Robbye Nix and family of Lawton; Carla Nalley and family of Lawton.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Irene Durant, ex-wife V’Nita Kay Durant.