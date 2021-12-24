Funeral service for Kenneth E. Schettler, 58, of Elgin, will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 8th and Lee Church of Christ in Lawton. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Schettler passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 58.
Kenneth Edward Schettler was born Sept. 3, 1963 at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, TX to Kenneth H. Schettler and Billie Jean Schettler (Carlson) the oldest of six children. Kenny grew up in rural Comanche County and attended school in Lawton and Sterling. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1981. He attended Cameron University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. Early in his adult life he owned and operated Sterling Grocery in Sterling. He later worked in construction for his cousin and best friend Lynn Telford for many years until his death. Kenny was a jack of all trades and loved to pass those traits on to his five children. He loved spending quality time with his family outdoors while hiking, fishing, hunting, and camping. He had the greatest sense of humor and loved to always make those around him laugh. He was an avid historian and loved to collect old coins, bottles and arrowheads. Kenny was a devout Christian and a member of the Church of Christ, attending at Sterling, 8th and Lee, University, and Sullivan Village in Sterling and Lawton. Kenny was always a strong, loving and caring father who made it his goal to unconditionally love his kids and teach them to do the same. He was always looking out for other people and helping in every way possible. He was a good and loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Kenny was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Ed Schettler and Inez Schettler (Winkler); his maternal grandparents: Morris E. Carlson and Linnie Inez Carlson (Reece); his sisters: Bonnie Ann and Connie Ann Schettler; and his son Kenneth Garrin Schettler.
Kenny is survived by both his parents; brother, Darrin and wife Sandy; brother, Brian and wife Angela; sister, Crystal Seymour; son, Jeffrey Dalton Rogers; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth and husband Michael McMacken; daughter, Katherine LeAnn and fiancé Kyle Dobson; daughter, Callie Ann Schettler; and grandsons: Avian and Mason. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.