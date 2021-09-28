Kenneth “Waynie” Duane Tahpay, 54, of Cache went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday Sept. 23, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021 at the Cache KCA Cemetery with Patrick McClung officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Waynie was born July 12, 1967 in Lawton to Kenneth Wayne and Lisa (Youngman) Tahpay. He attended and graduated at Cache High School. Waynie was a lifetime resident of Cache. He is a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and also of Arapaho decent.
Waynie enjoyed woodworking, he loved his dogs, spending time with his family and friends. He was a fencing builder for many years.
He is survived by sisters and brothers: Johnna Tahpay and Donald Sovo of Cache; Kendrith Johnson and Steven of Lawton; James Johnson of Ohio; Merrick Youngman of Texas; Jody Youngman; Donald Youngman both of Lawton; Brent Youngman of Cushing; and Steven Youngman of North Dakota; special aunt Erma Youngman; aunts: Carol Saupittty and Nona Tahpay; nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Lisa Tahpay; uncles: Rod and Merrick Youngman; sister, Lena Johnson; brother, Edward Johnson; grandparents, and Hershal Tahpay; Ollie Tahpay; Annie Cable; Bobby Tahpay; Jimmy Jack Tahpay; Bert and Lena Hoahwah Youngman; aunt Carlene (Youngman) Shufffield and uncle James (Chief) Tahpay.