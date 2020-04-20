Private funeral service for Kenneth Douglas Anderson, age 87, of Frederick, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Frederick with Rev. Jim Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain Park Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Anderson passed away on Sunday Morning, April 19, 2020, at his home in Frederick.
Kenneth Douglas Anderson was born on May 11, 1932, in Hobart, Oklahoma to Theodore Johnny L. and Florence Ola (Moore) Anderson. He attended Mountain Park Schools, graduating from Mountain Park High School in 1950. He and Barbara Marylin Marsh were united in marriage on September 3, 1954, in Snyder, Oklahoma. Kenneth attended Oklahoma A. & M. in Stillwater where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science in 1956. They later moved to Mountain Park for several years and farmed with his father. In 1967, they moved to Lawton, Oklahoma where he worked with the OSU 4-H Extension Service. In 1969, the family moved to Mangum where he was appointed as Greer County Extension Agent in 1969. In 1980, they moved to Hobart and later received his Master’s Degree from OSU in 1987. Kenneth and Barbara moved to Frederick in 1989 and he continued with the agency until his retirement in 1992. Kenneth loved the outdoors! He enjoyed spending time on the farm, fishing, and quail hunting. Fond memories for the family was their yearly road trip to Ruidoso, New Mexico. Kenneth was always active in his children’s and grandchildren’s life, whether it be their sporting events or just spending time with them. He was an active member of the First Christian Church of Frederick.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Anderson of the home; one daughter, Debara Craig and her husband Don of Indiahoma, Oklahoma; one son, Dr. Mark Anderson and his wife Dr. Rhonda Anderson of Atascocita,Texas; two sisters, Sue Roberts and her husband Grant of Altus, Oklahoma and Rena Gibbons and her husband Eddie of Mountain Park, Oklahoma; two sisters-in-law, Ernestine Anderson of Amarillo, Texas and Shirley Marsh of Abilene, Texas; seven grandchildren, Douglas Craig and his wife Emily, Dasha Rogers and her husband T.J., Victoria Anderson, Joseph Anderson, Rebecca Day and her husband Phillip, Monica Hodgden and her husband Cody and Jeremy Bockleman and his wife Natalie; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends;
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Larry Anderson; one grandson, Eric Anderson; and one brother, J.R. Anderson
Due to COVID-19, no more than 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Mr. Anderson may be viewed from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the funeral home. From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Barbara, Debara and Mark will greet and receive friends and family. The funeral service may be viewed on Thursday by following the Facebook livestream link at: Jackson Funeral Home, Inc. – Frederick, Oklahoma