Funeral services for Kenneth Dayton Rogers will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at First Baptist Church East with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kenneth Dayton Rogers, 81, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Lawton.
Kenneth was born Oct. 17, 1941, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to William Earl and Geneva Nadine (Nunley) Rogers. He grew up in the Pumpkin Center area attending Letitia Baptist Church and graduating from Central High School in 1959. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for four years. He worked for the Fort Sill Civil Service as a post engineer for 37 years. He married the love of his life, Mary Helen DeMarcus, on May 29, 1964, in Letitia Baptist Church. They attended First Baptist Church East and traveled many miles together.
Besides the love that he had for Mary, his daughter, his two granddaughters and great-grandson, Kenneth loved his gardening. He grew flowers to share their beauty, a vegetable garden for everyone to enjoy and was very meticulous in how he took care of his yard.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of the home, Mary Helen Rogers; daughter, Monica Anne Workman and husband Dewayne; two granddaughters: Chelsea Marie Henderson and husband Austin Todd and Ashley Lauren Baughman; one great-grandson, Bentley Grayson Young; two sisters: Kaye Daley, and Theresa Mayhugh and husband Travis; one brother, John Rogers and wife Shirley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Millard (Sonny) Rogers.