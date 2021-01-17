Memorial service for Kenneth D. Youngstedt will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in First Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Christie, Associate Pastor, and Rev. Mike Keahbone, Senior Pastor, officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Kenneth D. Youngstedt died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 75. He was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Carnegie, Oklahoma, to Frank L. and Mildred L. (Coon) Youngstedt. Kenneth grew up in Mountain View, Oklahoma, where he graduated high school. Kenneth married Carolyn S. Hawkins on Dec. 29, 1964, in Carnegie, Oklahoma.
He attended Oklahoma State University on a football scholarship to play receiver and later transferred to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Kenneth completed his bachelor’s degree in education and later earned his master’s degree.
He was employed by the Lawton Public Schools and taught mechanical drawing and coached football, basketball and track at Eisenhower Junior High School. He also worked as materials center director and the last five years of his 29 years at Eisenhower he served as assistant principal. Kenneth also farmed and ranched near Carnegie for many years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and was very active in the ministry of the church. He served as director of the Adult III Sunday School Class, worked with the Baptist Builders and assisted with the construction of the Christmas tree for the annual Living Christmas Tree presentation.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; two sons: Donald Youngstedt and wife Shannon, Geronimo, Oklahoma, and Kris Youngstedt, Sterling, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Laura Youngstedt, Deven Youngstedt and wife Nadia, Chisim Youngstedt, Dylan Youngstedt, Allison Longacre and Layni Lucero; two great-grandchildren: Kelby and Liam Youngstedt; and his sister, Betty McKenzie, Sulphur Springs, Texas.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton Public School Foundation, P.O. Box 2323,
Lawton, OK 73502 or to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
