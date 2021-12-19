Kenneth Chasenah went to his Heavenly reward on Dec. 15, 2021 in Apache.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Mithlo Homeplace west of Apache with Pastor Sharon Yeahquo officiating.
Visitation will be Monday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kenneth was born to Watson and Lavina (Chasenah) on Feb. 18, 1938 in Caddo County. He attended and graduated from Apache High School. He was a farm laborer for Paul Jackson Jr. most of his life.
He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and a charter member at Mahsetky Mission which later became United Methodist Church of Apache. He enjoyed driving everywhere to check on his family and friends and also loved to go to Mescalero. He was a Crown dancer for Eugene Chihuahua, Watson Treas and Eustace Fatty dance group.
He is survived by two sisters: Elvina Poolaw of Anadarko and LaVera Birdshead; three brothers: Melvin Mithlo all of Apache; Harry Mithlo and Bill Mithlo both of Lawton; special niece and caregiver Tsistone Mithlo, many others relatives and friends.
Kenneth is preceded in death by parents: Watson and Lavina (Chasenah) Mithlo; grandparents: Mahkanarsy and Asepermy, Emma and Arthur Chasenah; brothers and sisters: Leatrice Jay; Eugene Mithlo Sr.; Stan Chee and Roy Mitchell Sr.