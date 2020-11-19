Kenneth Burl Stallworth Sr. was born March 23, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Emma Pearl and Sergeant Burl Stallworth. As his father retired out of Fort Sill from the United States Army, Kenneth began his schooling through the Lawton school system. He was a graduate of Lawton High School and Cameron University. Kenneth served ten years in the US Army before retiring to Atlanta, Ga. where he married and had two kids. Artravious and Kenneth Jr. During his time in Atlanta, Ga., he coached and mentored hundreds of kids through school athletics and AAU (summer basketball program). He coached all sports and was an amazing teacher. He was a selfless individual who would do everything he could to make sure the kids that he was serving could be the best version of themselves.
He is survived by his two sons and his father.
Kenneth passed away the morning of Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2020. It was not a coincidence that such a serving man that not only served his country, but his community as well went home on Veterans Day.
He will be laid to rest on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens next to his mother’s grave. Officiating will be Reverend Dr. James E. Gorham, pastor New Zion Baptist Church, Lawton. Burial will be under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Services.