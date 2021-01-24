TEMPLE — A memorial service for Kenia Davis, 57, Temple, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Temple, Oklahoma, with the Rev. Kevin Simpson officiating.
Come and go viewing will be held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, Oklahoma.
Kenia Evette Davis returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, after her battle with COVID. With her love of God along with the outpouring of prayers and love from her family and many friends gave her peace and comfort.