Funeral service for Kendall Robert Lamb will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Jansson officiating.
Burial with will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, south of Carnegie.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kendall Robert Lamb, 69, Lawton, left this world on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his home in Lawton. He was born to Cecil and Noma (Loftin) Lamb on Oct. 3, 1952 in Elgin. He graduated from Elgin High School and was voted Most Dependable, a role he carried with him all his life. He married Donna Lynn (Dodd) Lamb on June 17,1972. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Cameron University and master’s from the University of Oklahoma. In 2014, he retired after dedicating 40 years of his life to Lawton Public Schools as a teacher, principal, and district Executive Director of Title I and Testing. Over the years, he served as Scout Master of the Black Beaver Council Elgin Methodist Church Troop #185. He also served as Sunday School Superintendent and taught four and five-year old Sunday School classes at First Christian Church. Kendall loved watching OU football, fishing, collecting baseball cards, traveling to Disney World, and spending time with his family.
Kendall was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Noma Lamb and his brother Dwight Lamb.
He is survived by his wife Donna; two sons; one daughter; two grandchildren; and one daughter-in-law and one son-in-law: Clayton and his wife Stephanie, Nathan and his children Noma and Adam, and Laurel and her husband Andrew. He is survived by his sister Patty. He is also survived by many friends and all of the lives he touched as an educator. Kendall never met a stranger. He dearly loved his wife and children and was always there for them. He will be missed so much.