Funeral services for Kenneth Wayne Holloway will be at 2 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Chattanooga School Gerald Gravlee Center with Jim Birdwell, Fletcher, and Larry Shelley, Minister of the Chattanooga Church of Christ, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Chattanooga Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening, April 7, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Lawton.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ken, 78, of Chattanooga passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Oklahoma Heart Hospital North in Oklahoma City. Ken was born Jan. 14, 1944 in Frederick, to Ralph W. and Irma Murle (Miller) Holloway. He married Sue Ann Kinder on June 28, 1963 in Chattanooga. He served as the Oklahoma State 4-H President in 1962-63. A 1966 graduate of Oklahoma State University, Ken earned his degree in Animal Husbandry and while at OSU, was very active in department activities and livestock judging teams. Ken was also inducted into the Livestock Marketeers in 2002. Upon college graduation, he went to work as a field representative for the American Shorthorn Association. Following that he served as a livestock industry coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture. He and Edgar Hamm then began Southwest Sire Evaluation Center near Frederick, in the late 1960’s. Ken Holloway was as dedicated a Limousin breeder as any man could possibly be. That dedication was also extended to his family, fellow breeders and friends in the cattle business across the country. He served as the North American Limousin Foundation (NALF) President from 2002-2003 and served two full terms on the NALF board beginning in 1997. Ken was the fourth inductee to the NALF Hall of Fame in 2009. Ken served in many different roles in the Limousin breed. He was the owner and operator of American Cattle Services and traveled throughout the country annually to assist breeders with the marketing and promotion of their cattle. Ken started ACS in 1971. He was a leader in the production of Limousin genetics to the commercial cattle industry through his Coyote Hills Ranch. Paying attention to detail and adapting to change in the cattle business. Ken was always willing to apply new technology available in the industry to make better cattle for his customers and friends. Ken was president of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association from 1999-2001 and OCA Cattleman of the Year in 2006. He was also instrumental in the organization of the Oklahoma Junior Cattlemen’s Association. Most of all he was a great friend, family man and deeply cared for all involved in the United States cattle business. He will forever be remembered and greatly missed.
Ken is survived by his wife Sue Ann of the home; daughters both of Chattanooga: Shari Holloway, and Shana Holloway and her friend Michael Selby of Era, Texas; grandson, Ross Turner of Oologah; his brother, David and wife Janice Holloway of Chattanooga; sister-in-law, Arlene Holloway of Lawton; two nieces; four nephews and a host of great nieces and great nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Eldon Ray Holloway and brother, Jerry Holloway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Ken’s name to the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation, PO Box 82395, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73148, the North American Limousin Junior Association, 6205 S. Main Street, Suite D-280, Aurora, Colorado 80016-5370, the Tillman County Historical Museum, PO Box 833, Frederick, Oklahoma 73542 or to the Chattanooga Cemetery Association, PO Box 173, Chattanooga, Oklahoma 73528.
