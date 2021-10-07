Kelly Randall Ross was born March 21, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri to Alfred F. and Christine S. Ross. He found Christ in his early youth. He was outgoing and adventurous, an avid soccer enthusiast which he played and coached for many years. He was civic minded and politically engaged.
He was the proud father of Kalen Ross. He had a deep and abiding love for his family and his fellow man. Kelly attended, Cloud County Community College, Rockhurst University, Kansas City, MO, University of Cincinnati, and received his Masters in Sports Administration, Cincinnati, OH. He worked as a Direct Sales Representative with Suddenlink for the past 6 years.
Kelly is preceded in death by his father, Alfred F. Ross.
He is survived by his, son, Kalen Ross of Orlando, FL; mother, Christine Smith-Ross; siblings: Kimberly Ross, of Lawton; Christoper Ross, of Eden Prairie, MN; Courtney Ross, of Elkton, MD; Chandler Ross, of Savage, MN; half sister and brother: Gretchen Ross-Manning, of Ft Worth, TX and Danny Ross of Pocatello, ID. Kelly will be missed and loved by his family especially his aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Lawton. Services are under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service, Lawton.