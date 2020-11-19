A memorial service for Kelly Leigh Hale, 61, of Sterling, OK will be held Saturday November 21st at 2 PM at the Christian Church in Fletcher, OK.
Kelly left this earth far too soon on November 14th, 2020.
Kelly was born on December 29th,1958 in OKC to Zane and Jo Cowin. She graduated from Lawton High in 1977. She was a contestant in Oklahoma High School Rodeo as a barrel racer. Kelly was employed at Stoney Point Schools for several years. She went on to work at Department of Human Services for 10 years. She worked many years at the Elgin Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician. Kelly took pride in her work at the pharmacy. She loved seeing everyone from the community there. She medically retired in 2015.
Kelly married Clayton Hale in 1987 and together they had two children, Kelsey and Chizum. Kelly also adopted twins, Keith and Kelsey Drapeau. She enjoyed preparing home cooked meals for all the local kids. She taught several kids how to play poker and many of them still play to this day. Kelly left her door unlocked just in case anyone needed a place to stay. She has never met a stranger.
Kelly is survived by her mother Jo Cowin, of Sterling; Daughter Kelsey Hale and Joe of Lawton; Son Chizum Hale and Marlee of Elgin; their brother Ty Hale and Family of Elgin; Twins Keith and Kelsey Drapeau of Elgin; 2 brothers: Boots and Teresa Cowin of Sterling; Joe and Donna Cowin of OKC; Her beloved grandson Zane Wesley Hale of Elgin; Her dearest nephews; Justin Cowin and son Bronc Cowin of Sterling; Charlie and Mary Hale and their children Chance and Collyns of Sterling; And her dog Tess.
She was preceded in death by her father Zane Cowin; 2 Nephews; Colt Cowin and Chris Hale; Brother in law Rusty Hale.
Masks are encouraged for those in attendance.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.