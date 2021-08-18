Graveside service for Kelly J. Windham, 59, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim Gresham, pastor of Salem Missionary Baptist Church officiating.
Mr. Windham passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Kelly was born on July 3, 1962 in Lawton, to David and Nan (Garner) Windham. He grew up in Lawton and attended school at Cleveland Elementary, Tomlinson Junior High School and Eisenhower High School, graduating in 1980. He worked as a carpet layer with several companies in Lawton before working as a subcontractor with his dad who taught him everything he knew. He married Sheree Spelts in 1984 and together they raised two children.
Kelly loved going to the Lawton Speedway before his health prevented him from attending. He also loved watching Texas Rangers Baseball and love watching “America’s Team” the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his son, Bradley Windham, of Lawton; his daughter, Brittany Windham and partner, Corinne Martinez, of Norman; his brother, Ellery David Windham; his sister and brother-in-law, Kristen and Marlin Fitzpatrick; all of Lawton; four grandchildren; and his former wife, Sheree Heaton, of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Dr, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
We the family would like to thank the ICU and CCU of Comanche County Memorial Hospital for the loving care of our dad, brother, and grandpa.